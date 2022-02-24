HomeCelebrity February 24, 2022 ADANNE FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Latest Posts News Woman, 25, attacks boyfriend’s ‘side-chick’ with razor blade Sports Breaking: UEFA strips Russia of Champions League final Celebrity Nonso Amadi Drops New Single, “Foreigner” Celebrity Olamide and Wande Coal Team Up on Smashing New Single, “Hate Me” Nonso Amadi Drops New Single, “Foreigner” Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Singer-songwriter and music producer, Nonso Amadi is back like he never left. Nonso has released his long-awaited new single titled ‘Foreigner’ which we have all been waiting for this and here we finally have it! Please listen: Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Tags:Nonso Amadi February 24, 2022 ADANNE FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Celebrity Olamide and Wande Coal Team Up on Smashing New Single, “Hate Me” Celebrity Reminisce Drops New Single, “Hustle,” Featuring BNXN (Buju) & D Smoke Celebrity Actress Monalisa Stephen Shares Her Struggle with Tinnitus Celebrity Yung6ix Reveals He Finds Stretch Marks Sexy Celebrity NDLEA Arrests Singers Mohbad, Zinoleesky in Night Raid Latest Posts News Woman, 25, attacks boyfriend’s ‘side-chick’ with razor blade Sports Breaking: UEFA strips Russia of Champions League final Celebrity Nonso Amadi Drops New Single, “Foreigner” Celebrity Olamide and Wande Coal Team Up on Smashing New Single, “Hate Me” Don't Miss Lifestyle American Drug Enforcement Agency Approves First Condom Marketed Specifically for Anal Sex Lifestyle Photos From Da Brat and Partner Jesseca Dupart’s Wedding! Lifestyle Omah Lay Announces Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber Celebrity Music Producer, Kiddominant Shares Encounter with Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev Lifestyle Global panic as Putin announces Russian military operation in Ukraine with explosions: Video Stay in touchTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Sign up