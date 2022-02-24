Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nonso Amadi Drops New Single, “Foreigner”

Singer-songwriter and music producer, Nonso Amadi is back like he never left.

Nonso has released his long-awaited new single titled ‘Foreigner’ which we have all been waiting for this and here we finally have it!

Please listen:

 

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: