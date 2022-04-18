Monday, April 18, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nollywood’s Bob Manuel celebrates 55th birthday

Leading Nollywood actor, director, producer and politician Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udokwu, is 55 years old today.

The Ogidi, Anambra state-born thespian is one of the leading lights in the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood), starring in major movies including Living in Bondage, Rattlesnake, Games men Play, Naked Sin among others.

With boyish appeal and an imposing presence, Bob Manuel, who made his breakthrough in blockbuster TV series, Checkmate, has shown longevity down the years and continues to be an iconic figure in the Nigerian movie milieu.

The Olisa.tv family wishes him a happy 55th birthday celebration.

