Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Nollywood’s Adedimeji Lateef Escapes Ghastly Car Accident

Adedimeji Lateef has every reason to express gratitude to God for preserving his life.

The Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife and colleague, Bimpe, took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 11, to thank God for sparing his life.

Posting a video of himself and his Mrs, the actor noted that God saved him a few days ago, after the his car brakes failed whole he was driving.

He added that he will ways worship Allah forever for the gift of life and all the mercies he enjoys.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: