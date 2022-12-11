Nollywood’s Adedimeji Lateef Escapes Ghastly Car Accident

Adedimeji Lateef has every reason to express gratitude to God for preserving his life.

The Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife and colleague, Bimpe, took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 11, to thank God for sparing his life.

Posting a video of himself and his Mrs, the actor noted that God saved him a few days ago, after the his car brakes failed whole he was driving.

He added that he will ways worship Allah forever for the gift of life and all the mercies he enjoys.

