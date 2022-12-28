Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Nollywood X Hollywood: Patience Ozokwo, Bukky Wright Link Up With Vivica Fox and Others on Set of New Film

There’s a Hollywood X Nollywood collaboration coming to a screen near you soon as we’re behind excited to see it.

Bukky Wright and Patience Ozokwo linked up with their Hollywood counterparts, Vivica Fox and others on the set of a new film, ‘Mother-in-law.

Patience Ozokwo shared a clip from the movie via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 27.

She captioned the video,

“What do you do when you get to Hollywood? You bring Naija flavour and burst everywhere. Just found this clip from #Mother-in-law shoot.”

Movies

Funke Akindele Celebrates as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ Rakes in N135 Million

0
Funke Akindele has made yet another box office hit with her new film, 'Battle on Buka Street'.
News

Ghana Police reiterate ban on alarmist New Year Prophecies

0
The Ghana Police Service have reiterated the ban on...
Celebrity

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Calls Out ‘Razz’ Behaviour of Folks

0
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has about had enough of bad manners from some people and has taken to social media to call out the behaviour.
Politics

Peter Obi souvenirs distributed at Obasanjo’s Ibogun Festival

0
Ahead the 2023 presidential election, rechargeable lamps with the...

Funke Akindele Celebrates as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ Rakes in N135 Million

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Funke Akindele has made yet another box office hit with her new film, 'Battle on Buka Street'.
Ghana Police reiterate ban on alarmist New Year Prophecies

Emmanuel Offor -
The Ghana Police Service have reiterated the ban on alarmist new year prophecies, saying those found culpable will be punished. In many churches, worshippers gather...
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Calls Out ‘Razz’ Behaviour of Folks

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has about had enough of bad manners from some people and has taken to social media to call out the behaviour.
