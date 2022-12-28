Nollywood X Hollywood: Patience Ozokwo, Bukky Wright Link Up With Vivica Fox and Others on Set of New Film

There’s a Hollywood X Nollywood collaboration coming to a screen near you soon as we’re behind excited to see it.

Bukky Wright and Patience Ozokwo linked up with their Hollywood counterparts, Vivica Fox and others on the set of a new film, ‘Mother-in-law.

Patience Ozokwo shared a clip from the movie via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 27.

She captioned the video,

“What do you do when you get to Hollywood? You bring Naija flavour and burst everywhere. Just found this clip from #Mother-in-law shoot.”

