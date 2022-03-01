Tuesday, March 1, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Nollywood Veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo Clocks 60

Kanayo O. Kanayo has reasons to be grateful for life as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to Twitter to reminisce on his life’s journey as he celebrates his diamond jubilee on earth.

Kanayo O. Kanayo posted a photo of himself and tweeted,

“The young boy from Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise that went to Enugu to school, sold akamu and agidi to survive is now 60. Things only God can do. #KOKat60 #CelebratingKOKat60.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: