Nollywood Veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo Clocks 60

Kanayo O. Kanayo has reasons to be grateful for life as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to Twitter to reminisce on his life’s journey as he celebrates his diamond jubilee on earth.

Kanayo O. Kanayo posted a photo of himself and tweeted,

“The young boy from Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise that went to Enugu to school, sold akamu and agidi to survive is now 60. Things only God can do. #KOKat60 #CelebratingKOKat60.”

