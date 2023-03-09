Search
Nollywood veteran Fadeyi Oloro dies at 66

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, is dead.

Arowosafe, who played Fadeyi Oloro in a Yoruba TV series titled ‘Arelu’ in the 80s, had been ill for more than three years before his demise.

Fadeyi Oloro’s daughter, Fasunwon Bidemi Oluwafunke, reportedly confirmed the news on Tuesday night but did not share further details.

His daughter recently joined an Instagram live session with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, in February to share details of her father’s predicament.

According to her, he was diagnosed with kidney-related ailments, among other things at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

She also revealed that her father’s landlord served them an eviction notice for failing to pay his rent, the amount she did not specify.

His death came barely three weeks after London-based Pastor, Tunde Adegboyega, pledged to gift N3million to the ailing actor after he saw his video on Instagram, where he could barely mutter words.

