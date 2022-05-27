Nollywood Stars Launch Fundraiser for Colleague, Kemi Afolabi’s Treatment Abroad

Funke Akindele-Bello, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and some other Nollywood stars have launched a fundraiser for their colleague, Kemi Afolabi.

The money is to be geared towards raising funds for their colleague, Kemi Afolabi, who was diagnosed with lupus a few months ago.

Some months ago, Kemi Afolabi opened up about her ailment and even sat down with Chude Jidenowo to share details about life while living with an autoimmune disease. She stated that the doctor had told her she had five years to live, out of which she has spent a year.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress appreciated her colleagues and friends for setting up a fundraiser towards her treatment.

Those she mentioned included Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele-Bello, Toyin Abraham, Yomi Faniyi, Akin Olaiya, Adeoti Kazim, Shola Kosoko, Wumi Toriola, and others.

