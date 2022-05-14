Nollywood Stars Dazzle on Red Carpet for AMVCA 2022

It’s a night for Nollywood and the stars are dazzling their brightest with the AMVCA underway.

The eighth edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has all of movies and dramas’ best putting their fashion feet forward for the red carpet.

Celebrities have turned out in their numbers, wearing ensembles from some of Nigeria’s most creative designers.

Red carpet hosts; Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Toke Makinwa started off the fashion fest with their stylish numbers. Ebuka made quite the impression in a blue monotone Mai Atafo number while Toke did justice in a Matopeda Atelier piece for their first looks.

See more celebrity looks from tonight.

