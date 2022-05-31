Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nollywood star, Osmond Gbadebo, is dead

Nollywood actor turned producer, Osmond Gbadebo, is dead. His death was announced by some of his colleagues on social media on Tuesday.

While the cause of Gbadebo’s death has not be ascertained, a video posted by Laide Bakare, showed the deceased looking frail and emaciated, as if he was suffering from a particular illness before his eventual passage.

Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Osmond Communication. He was a writer, actor and movie producer. One of his popular movies, English Ede Oyinbo, was produced in 2018.

Condolence visits have been pouring in for the late thespian.

