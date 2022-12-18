Nollywood star in hot water over pro-Tinubu nude video

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria has said that veteran actor, Ebun Oloyede, aka Olaiya Igwe, will face a disciplinary committee, set up by the association, over a video that showed him praying nude for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 polls.

Confirming the news to Sunday Scoop, an actress and TAMPAN executive, Rose Odika, noted that Olaiya had been summoned to face a disciplinary panel to explain himself, he has yet to appear before it.

She said, “He has the right to support whoever he wants to, but we have the moral justification angle. We are looking at the morality behind that advert (video). It is not about who he is supporting. It is about him breaching the code of ethics (of our association and industry.”

Asked if there were rules of engagement for TAMPAN members supporting politicians, Odika, who is the governor of the Oyo State branch of the association, said, “People have their free will to support whoever they want to. We were first citizens before becoming actors, so we have every right to be engaged in politics and how we are governed.”

However, when our correspondent reached out to Olaiya, he stated that he was not aware of such move by TAMPAN. He said, “I don’t know who discussed that with you. I did not hear anything about that. God bless you.”

