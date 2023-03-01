Nollywood icon Kanayo O. Kanayo slams INEC over BVAS failure

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has urged Nigerians to hold the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, responsible for the alleged malpractice during Saturday’s presidential election.

Kanayo O. Kanayo said Yakubu failed to deliver on his promises of INEC transmitting election results from the polling units electronically.

During the collation of the presidential results in Abuja, some political parties like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, had alleged electoral fraud over discrepancies in the figures announced.

After collation, INEC had announced the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner of Saturday’s election and Nigeria’s President-elect.

Reacting, the Nollywood actor urged Nigerians to ensure INEC Chairman does the right thing.

In a viral video, Kanayo O. Kanayo said: “We must hold accountable the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu for promising to transmit results from the polling booth, so we need to ask him at what point did he change his mind and compromised.

“It’s not about Peter Obi or any candidate winning but doing the right thing. INEC do not allow Nigerians to engulf themselves by doing the right thing. INEC chairman and Commissioners have compromised; they sold shame to me in the marketplace, you deceived us.

“They sold the election to the highest bidder so that those who lost would go to court and start another process.

“And today, I declare that anybody with that rag of Professorship has lost respect because they now come together, despite being the country’s best brains, are gathering to mess up the giant of Africa. We must not let this happen.”

