Nollywood icon Funke Akindele tapped for Running-Mate for Lagos Gov

Nollywood star Olufunke Akindele has been shortlisted as potential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Other shortlisted names are former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

A picture of Jandor and Akindele had gone viral on Friday, suggesting that the Nollywood actress had been chosen as the deputy governorship candidate.

Daily Trust reports that two of the shortlisted candidates – Rhodes-Vivour and Kolawole – are from Lagos West, the same senatorial district with Jandor, thereby reducing their chances.

Yeye Shobajo and Funke Akindele are from East while Balogun is from Lagos Central.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...