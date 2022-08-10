Nollywood Filmmaker Otu Njama is Dead

Nollywood filmmaker Otu Njama III has passed on barely a day after colleague, Biyi Bandele’s death.

The director of Inhibition (2019) was said to have died on Tuesday night following reports of high blood pressure.

Njama was in his early thirties at the time of his passing.

A renowned movie critic and film specialist, Husseini Shaibu, confirmed Njama’s death on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of the deceased, Shaibu wrote, “He sent me a formal invitation for his much anticipated ‘Sweet Mother Concert’ yesterday and followed it up with a call for my attendance and coverage of the event at 1pm yesterday. The show holds tomorrow but this morning we heard that the Filmmaker of ‘inhibition’ Fame Otu Njama 3 is DEAD!

