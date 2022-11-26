Nollywood Celebrities Arrive London Ahead of Rita Dominic’s White Wedding

Rota Dominic is set to tie the knot with her husband, Fidelis Anosike in a white ceremony in London on Saturday, November 26.

The actress who got traditionally married earlier in the year will host family and friends at a manor in North Yorkshire, England, this weekend.

The historic location where they are getting married is said to be in a 900-year-old Abbey.

Well, London is buzzing with activities as celebrity friends of Rita Dominic including, Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshsaw, Michelle Dede and others have arrived ahead of the ceremony.

Chioma Akpotha gas been updating fabs with events via her Instagram page and even gave a preview of the beautiful venue where the ceremony will take place. See below.

