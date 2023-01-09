Nollywood Actress Shola Kosoko Welcomes Prince Charming

Shola Kosoko and her husband have welcomed a bouncing baby.

The actress shared the news via her Instagram account on Sunday, January 8, as she thanked God for the gift of life and celebrated the advent of her prince charming.

Kosoko posted a photo and also a video of her newborn and captioned it,

“Hurray Hurray Hurray!!! My prince charming has arrived. Celebrate with me once again as I welcome my son. God has been faithful and I do not take his faithfulness for granted. Glory be to Gid Almighty.”

