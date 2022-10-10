Nollywood Actress Seilat Adebowale Welcomes First Child with Husband

Seilat Adebowale has welcomed her first child, a daughter with her husband.

The Nollywood actress made the announcement via her Instagram on Sunday, October 9 as she shared photos from her maternity shoot.

The elated new mum wrote a lengthy caption where she said, “See who and who became a mom and dad. We are grateful for God’s faithfulness and do not take it for granted. @pojuspeaks.”

Seilat noted that she and her husband are stewards tasked with the responsibility of raising their little one as she extended her gratitude to everyone who has congratulated and celebrated with them since the arrival of their princess.

