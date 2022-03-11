Nollywood Actress Kemi Afolabi Reveals She Has Lupus, Doctors Say She Has 5 Years to Live

Kemi Afolabi is this week’s guest on Chude Jidenowo highly popular show, “With Chude” and revealed some devastating truths about herself.

The actress who disclosed that she was suffering from a medical condition at the beginning of the year, told Chude that she has been diagnosed with Lupus.

Kemi Afolabi stated that doctors have told her that she has five years to live out of which she has already spent one year.

However, it wasn’t all gloomy on the show as there were moments of laughter and priceless lessons that Kemi said being at the edge of death has taught her. See an excerpt of the interview below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...