Efe Irele is mourning the death of father who passed away at the age of 68.

The Nollywood actress announced the news of his passing via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Sharing a photo of her dad, Irele revealed he died on Monday, May 2, 2022. She captioned her post, “29/04/1954 – 2/05/2022. I love you forever papa.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...