Uche Odoputa has formally tied the knot with his lady love.

The Nollywood actor announced that he is now married man via his Instagram page as he shared photos from the ceremony.

Uche Odoputa seized the opportunity of his public announcement to thank family and friends that made it for the nuptials and seek forgiveness from others who might have felt they didn’t do things right.

