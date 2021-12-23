Thursday, December 23, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Nollywood Actor, Sam Obiago is Dead

The Nigerian movie industry has been hit with another tragedy as veteran actor, Sam  Obiago popularly known as  Daddy Sam has died.

The Nollywood heavyweight  died on Thursday, December 23, 2021, two days to Christmas celebration, after a brief illness.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas confirmed the death of the actor via his Instagram page on Thursday. He wrote; “Another Sad Day… RIP Daddy Sam.”

According to reliable sources, the Sam Obiago suffered from stroke for some time before he eventually gave up his ghost on Thursday. May his soul rest in peace.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: