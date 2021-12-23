Nollywood Actor, Sam Obiago is Dead

The Nigerian movie industry has been hit with another tragedy as veteran actor, Sam Obiago popularly known as Daddy Sam has died.

The Nollywood heavyweight died on Thursday, December 23, 2021, two days to Christmas celebration, after a brief illness.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas confirmed the death of the actor via his Instagram page on Thursday. He wrote; “Another Sad Day… RIP Daddy Sam.”

According to reliable sources, the Sam Obiago suffered from stroke for some time before he eventually gave up his ghost on Thursday. May his soul rest in peace.

