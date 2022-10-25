Nollywood Actor, Ralph Niyi Cries Out Over Blackmail with His Nudes

Ralph Niyi has taken to social media to raise an alarm over threats from blackmailers.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to Instagram to reveal that he is being threatened with his nudes by an unnamed person.

In the lengthy video, Ralph Niyi shared that the blackmailer has been bombarding him with messages in the last three days, asking for money and in order not to release the private photos he has in his possession.

The actor noted that he will not indulge the blackmailer and has told him as much that he won’t be paying any money. Hence, the need to inform family, friends and the general public about the situation of things so that of the blackmailer goes through with his plan, no one will be surprised.

