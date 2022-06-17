Nollywood Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Allegedly Defiling Under-age Girl in Akwa Ibom

Moses Armstrong has been arrested by the Police in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly defiling an Under-age girl.

The Nollywood actor and singer who also serves as a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his arrest on Thursday, June 16, in a chat with Qed.ng. He described the case as “a very serious one”.

According to him, the case is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the accusation was a sad development, as it involves one of their own. However, he said the organisation will not condone such a crime.

“To get involved with a child as young as 16 years, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...