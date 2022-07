Mike Godson and his long-term partner have welcomed their first child together.

The Nollywood actor announced the birth of his son via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 13.

Posting videos of his baby’s mother and another of the newborn, Mike Godson wrote,

“My heart is full of joy! Through this gorgeously beautiful woman, Gid has blessed me with a son.”

