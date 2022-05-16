Monday, May 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Nollywood Actor Leo Mezie Dead After Battle with Kidney Disease

Leo Mezie has succumbed to the cold hands of death after a battle with kidney disease.

The Nollywood actor who has been battling the ailment for a while, reportedly had a kidney transplant over four years ago and another last week.

Mezie died on Saturday May 14 as a result of complications that developed following his recent kidney transplant.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed the death of the Nollywood star in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Chioma wrote “Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo,” Chioma Toplis posted.

