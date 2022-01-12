Nollywood Actor, Jimmy Odukoya Posts Photo with Viola Davis on the Set of Woman King

Despite the rough end of the year for Jimmy Odukoya, losing his aunt and his step-mother, 2021 still has some big blessings with his name on it.

The Nollywood actor is about to make his Hollywood debut after scoring a role in ‘The Woman King’: An upcoming American historical epic film.

Jimmy Odukoya who is currently hard at work on set shared a photo with Viola Davis who serves as producer of the film and also lead actor, hailing the Hollywood icon’s work ethic.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words… Just another day at work with the legendary @violadavis 🙌🏾🙌🏾Her work ethic is inspiring!! Dare to dream !! Impossible is nothing !!” He said.

Woman King’ is an upcoming American historical epic film written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. It stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing on September 16, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...