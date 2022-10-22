Nollywood Actor Freddie Leonard Publicly Declares Love for Peggy Ovire on Her Birthday

Freddie Leonard has revealed one of the best kept secrets in Nollywood; that he and Peggy Ovire are a couple.

The actor publicly announced the status of his relationship with his colleague when fir the first time, he took to his Instagram page to declare his love for her as he wished her a happy birthday.

Sharing a solo photo of the birthday girl first, and then a loved up video of the two of them, Freddie Leonard, hailed as one of Nollywood’s most eligible bachelors, wrote, “To Have n To Hold… To Love n To Cherish… In Good Times and in All Times.. Through The Years, My Love For YOU Has Remained Constant. Look How Far We’ve Come Baby. It’s Your Birthday Today and So The World Celebrates You. But Our Love.. I Will Celebrate Always. Happy Birthday @peggyovire My Baby My Valentine.. I Love You.”

