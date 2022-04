Kunle Adetokunbo aka Dejo Tunfulu has passed away and has been laid to rest.

The Yoruba comic actor died on Friday, April 1 and has been buried in Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Dejo’s friend and fellow thespian, Kunle Afod, shared the news of his death on his Instagram page on Friday.

He was buried according to Islamic rites.

