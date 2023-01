Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.

The Nollywood actor revealed that he was involved in an accident on Sunday night, January 15, while driving on the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Sharing photos of himself in the hospital and a video from the scene of the accident which left his car a total wreck, the actor wrote,

“Thankful for life. Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still “

