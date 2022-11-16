Nollywood Actor And Comedian, Osinachi Dike Loses 2-year-old Son

Death has struck the household of Nollywood actor and comedian, Osinachi Dike as he has lost his only son to the cold hands of death.

The father of three fondlu called Apama, lost his 2-year-old son, Jboy on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022.

The boy had reportedly been sick for a while and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Owerri, Imo State before the sad event.

Confirming the sad news, the actor said; “It’s true, he has been sick for long. That is life of an entertainer, you make people laugh while you’re dying in pains.”

Osinachi Dike had three children, two girls and a boy who is now demised.

