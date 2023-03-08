Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nobody is perfect – Rashford defends Bruno after Liverpool outrage

Sports

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has insisted he has nothing negative to say about Bruno Fernandes.

This comes amid calls for Fernandes to be dropped as United captain, following his antics during the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

Rashford, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said the Portugal international retains his support.

“As the manager said, nobody is perfect and sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character.

“I think he has been a good leader for us even when he has not been captain. He has helped other players become better leaders.

“I 100% support Bruno, and I am behind him,” the Englishman said.

Latest

Lifestyle

Woman arraigned in adultery row with Gov Udom Emmanuel

0
An Abuja based woman, Blessing Edet has been arraigned...
Lifestyle

#IWD2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating...
News

8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

0
An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on...
Politics

No resetting of BVAS, no Guber Polls – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Woman arraigned in adultery row with Gov Udom Emmanuel

0
An Abuja based woman, Blessing Edet has been arraigned...
Lifestyle

#IWD2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating...
News

8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

0
An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on...
Politics

No resetting of BVAS, no Guber Polls – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that...
News

One killed as fire razes Lagos market

0
Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has provided an...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Woman arraigned in adultery row with Gov Udom Emmanuel

Emmanuel Offor -
An Abuja based woman, Blessing Edet has been arraigned before the Federal High Court for allegedly defaming the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. The...
Read more

#IWD2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognizing the invaluable role women have...
Read more

8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

Emmanuel Offor -
An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on Tuesday ordered that two cattle herders who pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a woman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: