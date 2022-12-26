Search
‘Nobody is bigger than society’ – Lagos shuts Quilox Club

News

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has shut the popular Quilox Club on Ozumba Mbadwe Street, Victoria Island for “noise pollution”.

The club owned by a member of the House of Representatives and popular businessman, Shina Peller was shut for its failure to comply with directives on organising events and not obtaining a sound control permit, said LASEPA General Manager, Dolapo Fasawe in a statement on Sunday.

Fasawe said that the agency received distress calls with video evidence from concerned neighbours to support their claims on alleged environmental nuisances perpetrated by the club.

“Lagos had earlier increased the decibels to accommodate leisure/hospitality business interests. We, however, urged them to apply for sound control permits before hosting events to enable us to reach out to the host community of the intended programme and further deploy our officials to the venue for proper monitoring and prevention of excessive noise pollution,” she explained.

According to her, an invitation was extended to Quilox Club, like every other stakeholder, but it was ignored by the management for reasons best known to them.

She noted that “no individual or group is bigger than society”, adding that the agency is still making efforts to ensure that all interests are protected under the law.

Peller, who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State, had in June 2022 dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Accord Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His club was previously shut in December 2019 over noise pollution and traffic congestion and in July 2020 for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

