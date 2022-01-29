Nobody can destroy what I worked so hard to achieve – Cubana

Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana has made it clear that nobody can harm his reputation or anything he has “worked so hard to achieve.”

The Anambra native also criticized the situation where his name was being used for a variety of “bad” purposes on social media.

On Friday night, he said this during a Facebook Live, right before Mark Zuckerberg’s social media network approved his page.

Last July, Cubana, who has been in the nightclub industry since 2006, made international news when he organized a grandiose funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Anambra State’s Idemili South Local Government Area.

Cubana said, “This is my only verified Facebook page. A lot of guys are using my name; Obi Cubana, Obi Iyiegbu to do a lot of bad things on Facebook. The name Obi Cubana is not associated with anything bad or evil. Please disregard, block, report.

“For me to come up to do this, you guys should know that it is really getting at me. Thank God that Facebook has verified me right now so we can interact more here.”

“You can’t destroy what we’ve worked so hard to build over the years,” he added.

