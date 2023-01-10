Search
Nobody can blackmail me, I have no house outside Nigeria – Buhari brags

News

President Muhammadu Buhari says nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office.

He also said, “I do not have one square inch outside Nigeria.”

According to the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, the President, was speaking at the State banquet Monday night, organized in his honour in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He disclosed that it has been challenging for him to fight Nigeria’s endemic corruption.

“Well, under his administration, fighting corruption is not easy. He said it was easier when he served as head of state,” Adesina said.

According to him, in the North East, with the help of God, Boko Haram has been flushed out.

“In the North East, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up, and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption,” he added.

