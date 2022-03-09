Noble Igwe Reveals He Doesn’t Know how Much His Wife Makes in New Interview

Noble Igwe got right down to it on this week’s episode of the Me, Her and Everything Else podcast hosted by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun.

The duo for down to talk on all things parenting and traditional roles of both genders in the home.

Stephanie pointed out that in our society, many men are not involved in the day-to-day activities centered around their children’s lives and women have been taught to be the ones to juggle families and careers and no one parent is helping the other pit by being hands on as it’s both their responsibility.

She however pointed out that Noble Igwe is one of the few men aho seem to be breaking that stereotype with his involvement in his children’s lives.

Noble went on to note that he would not want a situation where his life would look back on her life and feel like she gave up on something that she really wanted to do.

He added that his wife manages a brand that is stationed in many different countries and he’s very proud of her and tells anyone who cares to listen.

He also added that though he’s seemingly westernised in that department, he’s an Igbo man through and through and has no idea how much she makes in a month.

Both Stephanie Coker and her guest agreed to the popular saying of a woman’s money being her money and the man’s money being for the family.

Watch excerpt of interview below.

