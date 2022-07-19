Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Noble Igwe Drags BBNaija’s Efe on Twitter Over Diss

Noble Igwe is hot, bothered and dragging Big Brother Naija alum, Efe for name calling.

The media personality spared nothing on his vengeance against the BBN Season 2 winner, dragging him through the mud for all it’s worth.

The beef started after Noble got wind of a song Efe had done where he referred to him as a midget and Mr Man Wife and promised to beat him up in real life.
Read this thread of the ‘burn’ he served Efe and his supporters.

