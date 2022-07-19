Noble Igwe Drags BBNaija’s Efe on Twitter Over Diss

Noble Igwe is hot, bothered and dragging Big Brother Naija alum, Efe for name calling.

The media personality spared nothing on his vengeance against the BBN Season 2 winner, dragging him through the mud for all it’s worth.

The beef started after Noble got wind of a song Efe had done where he referred to him as a midget and Mr Man Wife and promised to beat him up in real life.

Read this thread of the ‘burn’ he served Efe and his supporters.

I’m glad Efe is trying to use me to kickstart a career in music,I’m only wondering if this is the actual song or the intro ?

I’m going to be twitting about him daily starting from today. https://t.co/MSdPUL1KAR — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

23 years after willing Big Brother Nigeria, Efe still can’t rap himself out a dustbin bag . https://t.co/MSdPUL1KAR — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

Efe is the only winner of BBN whose career never took off, Nollywood couldn’t even offer him a role, comedians didn’t see him useful enough for a skit.

How can you be a winner yet so uninspiring? https://t.co/MSdPUL1KAR — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

Nne,

We shall him with free promo https://t.co/Gde2FF2pX9 — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

We have all agreed that Efe is talentless but he’s also whack,that’s why ex housemates don’t invite him to anything https://t.co/MSdPUL1KAR — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

Efe will have you thinking the DSTV/Mnet Nigeria don’t pay the winners.

May another of your kind never happen to us again. https://t.co/MSdPUL1KAR — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

They posted @EfeMoney ‘s song on a BBN page and all the people we have forgotten were ever on the show were hailing him.

Do you think they have a BBN WhatsApp group “ we tried our best to blow” pic.twitter.com/XguwgdDF4p — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

Don’t take my word for it, ask yourself, why by was Efe not invited to the Roundtable with ex-housemates?

He’s a weak guy with even a weaker non-existing music career. https://t.co/MSdPUL1KAR — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

For those asking what happened between Efe & I, see the full gist here : https://t.co/8K6Stzj1RB — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

Mental Police, did you watch the video or you really wanted to dish your word salad ?

Did you consider my own mental health or that does not matter ? https://t.co/WkvDFZKrcY — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

I didn’t know you were invited, we could have made it possible for you to attend.

If my career didn’t take off, I would have stayed away too.

There’s nothing to hate,I only said you don’t have talent.

Send me the original link of the song for my bio https://t.co/9qcLjzcNgW — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

Okay,Efe.

You have proven that you were invited and I’m a hater, what charts are you now going to use to defend your music ?

Your music career never even got to the level of being referred to as “upcoming” https://t.co/5pvCCVbJIJ — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

You don’t know the meaning of “unprovoked” https://t.co/bHa5qJGnod — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

I’m going to send him an invoice for promo, I got his bad song on blogs now. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

“Mr Man Wife “ — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 18, 2022

