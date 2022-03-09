Nobel Prize Winner and Singer Bob Dylan Announces New Book, ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’

Bob Dylan is publishing a new book – a new collection is called The Philosophy of Modern Song.

This will be the Nobel Prize winner’s first book since his 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One. The new project will be out Tuesday, November 8 via Simon & Schuster.

Speaking about this in a press release, his team said that he started working on The Philosophy of Modern Song in 2010, and the book contains over 60 essays that Dylan wrote about songs by artists including Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, and Nina Simone.

“[Dylan] analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” according to the press release.

Jonathan Karp (president and CEO of Simon & Schuster) added: “The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time. The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

We can’t wait!

