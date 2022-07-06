Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Her Past Addiction to Xanax

Noah Cyrus has opened up about her former battle with Xanax which ended up leaving her feeling like she was stuck in a “bottomless pit.”

The 22-year-old who is the younger sister to former Disney star, Miley Cyrus, revealed that she began using Xanax also known as Alprazolam when an ex-boyfriend introduced her to it.

Though Noah who rose to fame with her hit 2016 song “Make Me (Cry),” did not name the ex-boyfriend during her interview with Rolling Stone, fans have since speculated on social media, recalling how Noah started seeing rapper Lil Xan in June 2018.

Though it’s unclear whether she was actually referring to him during the brutally honest chat with the publication, “It became a way for us to bond,” the “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” the singer said.

“I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing.” Noah admitted that getting her hands on Xanax wasn’t difficult since she was surrounded by people who could supply her with it. The Tennessee native added that she became dependent on the drug before it slowly began to wreck havoc on her health and mental state.

