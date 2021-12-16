No Try Am Again ~ Ka3na Jones Warns Actress, Ada Ameh

Ka3na Jones has issued a stern warning to Ada Ameh for insulting her on social media.

The reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram stories to speak on the actress’ comments about her and other people.

Ka3na Jones noted that Ada Ameh will soon meet her match since it takes madness to identify another.

“It takes madness to identify another! Ada Ameh you go soon meet your match. It’s so easy for you to insult people! I let the first time you insulted me slide because then I still had some respect for your age but as of this moment no try am again… You’re becoming a nuisance seriously”.

Jones was however quick add that her comments were not at circumstances around the death of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni but Ameh who uses insulting words in the process of correcting others.

