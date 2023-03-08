Search
Emmanuel Offor
No resetting of BVAS, no Guber Polls – INEC

Politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said that the reset of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines must be done before Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections can hold across the federation.

The electoral agency explained that it required adequate time to reconfigure the BVAS machines before the polls.

According to INEC, the order granted to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to inspect the machines should be varied.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja is expected to rule today at 2pm on the LP’s legal battle with the electoral umpire.

It will also rule on the motions by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for leave to inspect materials used by the commission the recent presidential election.

The tribunal, during yesterday’s proceedings, also fixed ruling for the same time on the motions by INEC, the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate.

