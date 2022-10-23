No one should attack anyone – Buhari speaks latest Benue massacre

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings in Benue State by suspected herders.

Gunmen had attacked Gbeji community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday killing at least 23 persons including a police officer.

Three days after the attack, Buhari called the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and commiserated with the people of the North-Central State on the killings.

In a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President said no one should attack anyone because of their way of life. He said politics must be set aside to bridge divisions in the interests of all citizens.

“No one should attack anyone because of their way of life. Neither should anyone take revenge on others for injustice done to them. Both should be held accountable for their actions, and justice delivered,” the President said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and all his administration condemn the recent attacks in Benue State. It is unacceptable for lives to be taken by herdsmen and farmers alike.”

President Buhari equally warned that his administration would hold those that took innocent lives to account.

“It is equally unacceptable for the lives of those merely practicing their duties as police officers and government officials to also be lost.

“As those who have been entrusted with leadership by our citizens, we have a duty to remember that and do everything we can to bridge divisions and come together in the interests of all our people.

“There are many times when Buhari and Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue have disagreed politically. But, today, the president puts all these aside, to reach out to the Governor to express the heartfelt condolences of the nation for what has occurred in recent days,” the statement added.

