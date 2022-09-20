Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

No Nollywood Film Eligible for Oscars 2023

It looks like Nollywood will have to wait till 2024 to make a bid for the Oscars again.

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences has announced that it will not be submitting a movie for the 2023 Oscars.

The Chairperson of NOSC, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi, who communicated the development to the AMPAS, expressed regret that the committee could not find a film suitable for the award.

A statement released to this effect read in part, “Although the committee received three epic films following its call for submissions in August, it turned out that none of them will advance to the next stage owing to the voting patterns of members.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: