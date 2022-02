Adesua Etomi is a year older today and has declared that this is the year she gets to live life fully without restraints.

The Nollywood sweetheart and mother of one who recently added singer to her résumé woh the release of her new single, ‘So Natural’, released a stunning photo to celebrate the new age.

In the post she put up on her Instagram, Adesua stated

“No more hiding, no more cowering, no more shrinking, no more fear. Take your hands off your face.”

