Timi Dakolo took time out to leave a warning for people so that they do not end up causing themselves grief.

The singer and father of three shared his cautious message via his social media handles, telling folks to quit doing stupid things and instead focus.

“No dey use the oil wey dey ya head dey play ludo. No dey Waste ya Mama and papa prayer. Stop doing stupid things. FOCUS!!!”

