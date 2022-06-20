“No criminal leaves what he can steal” – Peter Obi says as he debunks claims of investing state funds into his family business (Video)

Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has debunked claims that he invested state funds into his private business while he was governor of Anambra state.

While in a radio interview with popular Arise, TV host Rufai Oseni the presidential hopeful addressed claims of allegedly enriching himself with the state fund.

According to him, he had the opportunity to make money if he had wanted to; he submitted that ‘no criminal leaves what he can steal’.

Rather than stealing to enrich himself, he stated that he had left behind 100 billion nairas in Anambra state’s coffers, and were it the UK, he would have won the Queen’s Award for it.

Watch him speak:

