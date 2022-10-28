“No Baby Mama,” Falz’s Mum Showers Him with Prayers on 32nd Birthday

Folarin Falana aka Falz celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, October 27, and of course received prayers and we’ll wishes from family and friends.

The rapper, actor and activist, shared a cute video of his mum, Barrister Funmi Falana singing the birthday song before going into a session of prayers for him.

Though she asked for long life and prosperity for Falz, his mother was rather insistent on him getting a good, Christian wife who is born again. She reiterated her desire for this and made known that she doesn’t want any baby mama situation for her beloved son.

See the cute video below.

