NNPC says rakes in N203bn from petroleum product sales in July

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. says the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), its downstream subsidiary made a sum of ₦203.73 billion on the sale of white products in July 2021.

The state-owned oil firm disclosed this in the July 2021 figures of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), the 72nd edition of the Report released on Wednesday.

The report indicated a four percent increase in Gas Production.

The report also revealed that total revenues generated from sales of white products for the period July 2020 to July 2021 stood at over ₦2.563 trillion where Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) contributed about 99.67 percent of the total sales.

“Similarly, a total of 1.544 billion liters of petroleum products were sold and distributed by the PPMC, in July with PMS accounting for 99 percent of total volume.

“Total sale of petroleum products for the period July 2020 to July 2021 stood at 19.535 billion liters and PMS accounted for 99.73 percent of total volume,” the report stated.

The report also indicated a 5.23 percent increase in the average daily gas supply to power plants in the month of July.

This, it said stood at 759 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD), equivalent to power generation of 3,250MW against the June figure of 721mmscfd to generate 3,181MW.

According to the report, national gas production in July increased by 3.99 percent at 232.69 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) compared to the output in the previous month, translating to an average daily production of 7,502.28mmscfd.

In the Upstream, the report stated that NNPC recorded a total export receipt of 191.26 million dollars in July, as against 188.00 million dollars in June.

Receipts from crude oil amounted to 12.95million dollars while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at 78.69million dollars and 99.61million dollars respectively, according to the report.

Total crude oil and gas export receipts for the period July 2020 to July 2021 stood at 1.73 billion dollars.

