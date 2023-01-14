Search
Emmanuel Offor
NNPC says oil discovered in Nasarawa, to commence drilling in March

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has confirmed the discovery of oil in Nasarawa State.

NNPC disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday, after a visit to Kyari by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, saying the official spud-in of first oil well in the state will commence in two months.

“Group CEO @nnpclimited @MKKyari announced today that the official spud-in of first oil well in Nasarawa State will commence in March 2023. This, according to @MKKyari, is in continuation of hydrocarbon exploration activities in Nigeria’s inland basins.

“@MKKyari disclosed this while receiving in audience a delegation of prominent Nasarawa State indegenes, led by the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule at the #NNPCTowers, Abuja, earlier today,” the state oil firm said.

This comes less than two months after President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East.

