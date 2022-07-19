NNPC approves petrol pump price hike to N179/litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has approved an upward review in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N165 per litre to N179 per litre, effective today (Tuesday).

NNPC in a notice to fuel marketers directed them to change the petrol price on pumps to the new price effective today. This was even as the company equally increased the ex-depot price from N148.17 to N167 per litre.

This came after weeks of petrol scarcity resurfaced across the country as fuel retailers were adopting different price bands to force unofficial deregulation attempts.

Already, majority of filling stations in Lagos have adopted different price models. While some filling stations have changed the price on their meters to reflect the current price they are selling at, others have left theirs to show the approved retail price of N165 per litre but were selling above the displayed price.

The development is unlikely to have motorists perturbed as they have been purchasing the product for way over the approved price since the scarcity of early this year.

For many however, the problem will be the continued availability of petrol to prevent a recurrence of long, punishing queues.

