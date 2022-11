Nnamdi Kanu’s trial adjourned indefinitely

The Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned indefinitely the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Justice Binta Nyako put off the trial sine die at the instance of Kanu pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged him from the terrorism charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking reversal of the Court of Appeal judgment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Two other cases billed for hearing before the court were also put off indefinitely for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Kanu refused to appear before the Federal High Court on Monday.

His decision was conveyed to Justice Nyako by the Federal Government’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar.

He informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade Kanu to have a change of heart were rebuffed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...