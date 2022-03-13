Nnamdi Kanu’s family opens up on IPOB’s Leadership

The family of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Saturday finally open up that Kanu is not removed nor replaced as the leader of the pro-Biafra group.

Contrary to the news making rounds that Nnamdi Kanu has been replaced with one Sofia Chinyere Kalu as the new leader of the Biafra group in the United Kingdom, Kanu’s brother, Kingsley Kanunta Kanu has said his sibling is “the only leader” of IPOB.

Saturday Independent gathered that Kalu who is the group’s Financial Secretary in the UK had reportedly taken the position of Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

